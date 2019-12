About this show

In October 2010 cartoonist Gabby Shulz posted a comic strip on his website. It was about sexism online. What could possibly go wrong? Over the next three days the comic went viral and the comments went bananas. Some of them were witty, some of them were outrageous, some of them were just plain bizarre. 666 Comments is an attempt to stage that comment thread. Two performers, 57 characters, 666 comments.