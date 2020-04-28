About this show

Set in the time of the Napoleonic wars, Quality Street is a tale of romance, enchantment and the transformative power of love. As snow falls in Quality Street, Dr Valentine Brown enlists in the army, leaving Miss Phoebe Throssel broken-hearted. Undaunted, she and her sister Susan set up a school and resign themselves to a life of algebra, headaches and unruly pupils. Ten years pass and a victorious army returns from the Battle of Waterloo. A ball is thrown in their honour, but the years have taken their toll and Phoebe's dancing days are done. At the ball, every soldier is entranced by a mysterious beauty whom no one has seen before. Will Captain Brown also fall under her spell, or is it still possible to right the wrongs of a decade ago? Quality Street explores a favourite theme of Barrie’s - the possibility of second chances - in a touching, magical and poignant account of love delayed but not lost.