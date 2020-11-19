About this show

In the depths of the Indian rainforest a child is abandoned with no possessions, no family and no home. Under the light of the full moon the baby is discovered by a pack of wolves, who decide to raise him as one of their own. When the ferocious tiger Shere Khan comes looking for prey, the child - Mowgli - is swept to safety by a friendly bear and a wise black panther, who teach him the laws of the jungle. Years pass, the child grows up and the pack are put in danger when Shere Khan returns demanding the