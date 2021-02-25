About this show

Sing-a-long-a Grease now joins Sing-a-long-a Sound of Music and Abba as part of the worldwide phenomenon that has been wowing audiences for 11 years. The brand new singalong version of the classic film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John opens at the Prince Charles Cinema in London's West End on 11 December and is currently booking through to June 2011. Ever wanted to know what it's like to be a T-bird or a Pink Lady but never quite felt cool enough to pull it off? Well, now is your chance to don those pink jackets, grease up those quiffs and let your inhibitions go for an evening where you are the stars and remember GREASE is the word... The evening begins with your host leading a vocal warm-up before they show you how to use your free goody bag during the film and suggest some appropriate heckles and accompanying actions. You'll even get a chance to learn how to hand jive. Then just sit back and watch Danny & Sandy and the gang, while singing along (and dancing along) to the lyrics as shown on the screen. It couldn't be easier... or more fun! Fancy dress is strongly encouraged and full audience participation essential.