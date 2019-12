About this show

Marisha Wallace is an accomplished Broadway and West End performer and has been apart of musicals such as Book of Mormon, Aladdin, Something Rotten and Dreamgirls. Born and raised in a small town in North Carolina, Wallace has taken her immense talent around the world. She has performed at the Royal Albert Hall, London Palladium, and with international artists such as Seal, James Blunt, Gregory Porter and many more.