About this show

Sad and troubled, young William Beech is evacuated to the idyllic English countryside as Britain stands on the brink of World War II and is billeted with the curmudgeonly recluse Tom Oakley. Tom and Will build a remarkable and moving friendship, an unlikely bond which transforms them both, only to have their newfound happiness shattered when Will is summoned back to London by his mother. Heart-warming and inspiring, this story of two broken souls at opposite ends of the age scale celebrates the value of love and proves that friendship knows no barriers.