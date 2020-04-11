About this show

Born in Jamaica, Ruby is a diva performer blessed with a voice likened to Aretha Franklin and Janis Joplin. Perhaps best known now for her acclaimed performances as special guest vocalist for Jools' Holland's Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, Ruby's solo career has spawned many hits including It's Gonna Be Alright, making number 1 in the US R'n'B charts. She has performed with some of the great stars of the Motown era including The Four Tops, The Temptations, Jimmy Ruffin as well as appearing on releases by Brian Ferry, UB40, Steve Winwood and of course Culture Club. Whether performing jazz, soul or R?n'B, she'll blow you away!