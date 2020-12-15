About this show

Filmed behind closed doors at The Brunton and various locations in Musselburgh with four actors from previous Brunton pantos. You can enjoy our family film Rapunzel The Pantomime, at home and watch as many times as you like during your selected date! Tickets are free. Please book below for your choice of date and you will be sent a link by email, the day before. Please select the number of tickets required depending on how many people are viewing. Tickets are free, but this helps with our data reporting. The story of Rapunzel who was locked in a tower before being rescued by her pal Jammy, is told in fun panto style. Full of songs and slapstick, local references and colourful characters - a unique family pantomime film for all ages. Rapunzel The Pantomime - a film for all the family is produced by The Brunton, written and directed by John Binnie, designed by Robin Mitchell with Musical Direction & Original Music by Tommie Travers and filmed by D Fie Foe.