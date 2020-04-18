About this show

An evening with two stalwarts of the British R&B scene, two great voices, two great reputations. Maggie Bell and Dave Kelly's on-stage chemistry is immediately apparent, stemming from their love and respect for the music they play as well as a deep knowledge of the genre. Although both coming originally out of blues/soul explosion of the late 1960s, their repertoire is far broader than just that. When they first got together in 2007 they both wished to sing 'any song that took their fancy', so the set includes folk, rock, country, gospel as well as blues and soul. A wonderful evening of acoustic blues, soul and good times, and no doubt a little humour.