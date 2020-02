About this show

FUNBOX is the family singalong showthat brings a wealth of experience from the actors days as performers and writers of The Singing Kettle, they have created a sparkling show for kids of all ages, from nought to ninety, maintaining the balance of traditional singalong songs and brand new compositions, but with a distinctly Scottish flavour. Everyone's favourite cheeky dog; Bonzo is up to his usual mischief.