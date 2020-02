About this show

Froggie, as he is affectionately known by fans, began performing in the early 1960s before forming The Raymond Froggatt Band in 1962. Their most famous songs included Red Balloon which reached number seven in the UK charts, performed by The Dave Clark Five while Big Ship reached number eight for Cliff Richard in 1969. Froggie's own version was re-titled Callow la Vita and reached number three in the Netherlands.