Kidsmoke's shimmering brand of dreamy indie-pop has seen them make waves far beyond their native North Wales. With a sync feature on Charlie Brooker's Netflix series 'Black Mirror' under their belts, an invitation from Robert Smith (The Cure) to play his Meltdown Festival and a single chosen by Steve Lamacq as one of his '6Music Recommends' tracks of the year, Kidsmoke have gone from strength to strength, captivating audiences on both sides of the Atlantic.