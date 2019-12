About this show

Two 15-year-olds in love who lived every moment, including their last, online. Philip Venables?and?Ted Huffman examine the real-life tragedy of two Russian runaways who broadcast their forbidden final days together on social media. Splicing text, video, music and theatre, Denis & Katya explores how stories are shaped and shared in our age of 24/7 digital connection. What makes you click?

Emlyn Williams Theatre