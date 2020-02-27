About this show

Rachel's desire was a simple one; to have a family of her own and yet, despite the medical marvels of the modern age, this simple dream was snatched away. Alone, and faced with the crippling adversity of losing a child, Rachel finds needed help in Julia, a counsellor at the local hospice. Based upon the writer's own struggles with stillbirth and child loss, Dancing in the Wings aims to raise awareness of these issues and reach out to those facing similar hardship and show them that they are not alone

Some of the proceeds from this play will be donated to two charities; Ty Gobaith (Hope House) and Sands who support sufferers in this area.

Emlyn Williams Theatre