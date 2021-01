About this show

Despite being Brit and Ivor Novello awardnominated, achieving Top 40 success as an artist in her own right and as a writer for, among many others, Kylie Minogue, Nerina Pallot has always ploughed her own furrow and remained very much her own woman. Now six albums and numerous EPs into her career, she is back at The Stables as part of her UK tour to celebrate the release of her seventh album.