About this show

Faust is a man of middle age who has grown tired of life and yearns only for sensual pleasure and for his lost youth. He summons up Mephistopheles, who agrees to grant his desires - but at the price of his eternal soul. An innocent woman, Marguerite, falls victim to this diabolical pact when she is seduced by Faust: the result is her destruction. But whilst for Marguerite there is hope of redemption, for Faust there is none.