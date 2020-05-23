About this show

A stunning musical celebration of superstar songbird Judy Garland.

This dazzling tribute includes sensational live vocals, toe-tapping choreography accompanied by the big band sounds of the London Concert Orchestra.

A show-stopping evening featuring music that was sung by one of the greatest movie icons in Hollywood history.

With music including "Over the Rainbow", "The Man That Got Away", "The Trollery Song", "Puttin' on the Ritz", "Get Happy" and many more!

From the yellow brick road to the red carpet, this is a premier performance you won’t want to miss!

The Music of Judy UK Tour