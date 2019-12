About this show

The most famous, and entertaining, basketball team in the World.

Featuring a star-studded roster, every game will showcase incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and the famous fan interaction. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans. Before the game, take part in a once-in-a-lifetime experience with your family where you have an opportunity to spend time on the court with the Harlem Globetrotters