About this show

This festive season, join us for a new and exciting show for children of all ages (and the older ones who look after them!) There is a mystery in the forest - everyone has forgotten about dancing and bright lights and disco. Even Alexa - the virtual assistant from the Amazon Rainforest - can't tell us why. Meet Bear Hug, a creaky bear with a secret. Bear Minimum has a higgledy piggledy bedroom she can't keep clean. Bear Grills just can't keep his head cool. Until one day, Red (who is 7 and scared of nothing!) explodes on to the scene, changing the bears' lives forever.