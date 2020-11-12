About this show

In this piece, Bert and Nasi dance the end of their relationship, imagining what a future without each other might look like. Above the stage and projected onto a screen, two parallel narratives run alongside each other: the end of the Earth and the end of their collaboration. In the vein of their previous work, it is a poignant, sad and funny account of the ongoing ecological crisis. Their dance is a reminder and a celebration of our own mortality, and that of everything around us.

In collaboration with Laura Danniquin. Commissioned by The Place and Warwick Arts Centre