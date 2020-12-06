About this show

Lyrics by Janacek after Tesnohlidek. Title can also be translated as The Adventures of Vixen Sharp Ears. The adventures of the Vixen as she escapes captivity, finds a mate, gives birth and dies represent the universal cycle of life, played out with a supporting cast of birds and insects. The creatures of the forest and farmyard are tellingly compared with the human community to create a moving yet optimistic reflection on the challenges and joys of existence.

Sung in English with surtitles.

RNCM Theatre