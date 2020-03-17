About this show

This celebrated show redefines the form in unexpected and profound ways, from two of the funniest, most influential and much-loved talents of the past century. It follows their sold-out tour An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, which was filmed for a Netflix special that earned rave reviews and garnered four Emmy nominations. Their brand of humour is an often subversive but always joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience. The jokes come at you at a rapid-fire pace as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other.