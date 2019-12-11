About this show

Witty, stylish and subversive, 1927 blends sophisticated stagecraft with the early days of cinema, all brought to life through the company's signature fusion of handcrafted animation and storytelling, with a live musical score involving donkeys' jaws, musical saws and Peruvian prayer boxes. The company has unearthed a catalogue of thousands of little-known folk tales, that offer a fascinating glimpse into the imaginations of our forebears. 1927 was last seen at International Festival 2015 with a wildly inventive The Magic Flute, created in collaboration with Barrie Kosky, Artistic Director of Komische Oper Berlin. 1927's previous hit shows The Animals and Children Took to the Streets and Golem have gone on to international acclaim.