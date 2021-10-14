About this show

Nothing But Thieves recently made their musical return with new singles Real Love Song and Is Everybody Going Crazy?. Real Love Song was included as Annie Mac's Hottest Record in the World before being added to the B List on Radio 1 and has already achieved 3.5 million streams worldwide. Richly anthemic and wildly grandiose, it builds triumphantly with a hymn-like euphoric melody alongside singer Conor's poignant almost operatic vocals. Amidst mesmerising animations and a gritty performance from the band themselves, the Basak Erol directed video showcases the dreamlike story of three characters seeking love in the wrong places.