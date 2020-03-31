About this show

Not I, is a fragment of an infinite monologue. The frenzied mouth of an old woman spews forth scattered recollections of a half-forgotten life. Possessed by words, unable ever to stop speaking, it struggles to deny its own memories.

Jess Thom has Tourettes, a condition that means she makes movements and noises she can't control, called tics. Following award-winning Backstage In Biscuit Land, she takes on Samuel Beckett's short play in a theatrical experience that explores neurodiversity and asks who is allowed to perform what and who gets the final say.