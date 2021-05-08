About this show

Friars presents Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets – The Early Music of Pink Floyd which sees Nick Mason, Gary Kemp (Spandau Ballet), Guy Pratt, Lee Harris and Dom Beken playing material from the first two classic Pink Floyd albums The Piper at the Gates of Dawn and A Saucerful of Secrets.

This is an opportunity to experience Pink Floyd’s celebrated and significant early body of work played live.

Very few bands are as culturally important as Pink Floyd. They are one of the best-selling music artists of all time and Nick Mason is a co-founder and the only constant member of the band performing on all of their albums as well as all of their live shows. This September’s tour is Nick Mason’s first live music tour since Pink Floyd's Division Bell Tour in 1994.