Lemon Jelly producer Fred Deakin is back and will be taking audiences into the new decade on a very different kind of trip. Marking his return to the live stage with a series of UK dates in 2020, Fred Deakin proudly presents... The Lasters. ?The Lasters' is an ambitious new solo project inspired by classic concept albums like The Who's ?Quadrophenia' and Jeff Wayne's ?The War of the Worlds'. A wholly original and truly out-of-this-world Sci-Fi concept record to rival the best, ?The Lasters' tells the tale of Earth's final family.

In the new year, Fred Deakin will be bringing this story to life with a visionary new live production set to tour around the UK for the very first time. Following a hugely successful Kickstarter that funded the album's one-of-a-kind vinyl run and subsequent digital release, supporters of the campaign were also exclusively granted access to witness the very first