Quiet, private Little Voice sings as sweetly as the divas in her father's record collection - Marilyn Monroe, Judy Garland, Shirley Bassey, Billie Holiday...Little Voice can do them all. When her mother's flash new man Ray Say hears her sing he can't believe his luck thinking that he has finally found the meal ticket he has been looking for..but will Little Voice give in to his schemes? A poignant and funny love story The Rise and Fall of Little Voice was a huge hit in the West End and on Broadway and as a movie achieved worldwide acclaim and a number of Oscar nominations.

This event takes place at Coach House Theatre