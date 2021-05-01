About this show

The story of Shakespeare's clown, Will Kemp], and his epic nine-day dance from London to Norwich. Anyone who lives in Norwich can't fail to enjoy Chris Harris's world-famous one-man show, which has itself been on the road since the mid 70s and has been seen in 47 countries. In 2000 Chris commemorates the 400th anniversary of Kemp's astonishing feat with a recreation of the dance, joining up with morris dancing organisations and stopping at venues along the route. This is a real opportunity to be part of history in the making!

This event takes place at Coach House Theatre