About this show

Think saxophones, and most of us will immediately start thinking of jazz,. No bad thing, maybe, as there are few instruments as evocative as the saxophone, and few sounds as effortlessly expressive as jazz, but YolanDa Brown is someone who has made the instrument truly her own, a miraculously gifted saxophonist fluent in a wide range of genres. She can sound at once emotionally raw and incontestably infectious, and she can make it sound like no one else on earth.