About this show

The Magic of Motown, now in its 13th year and seen by over a million people, it’s no surprise that this show is one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history.



Come celebrate with us, as we're coming out to start off a chain reaction and take you on a musical journey with the biggest Motown party of the year. Get ready for all the hits, glittering costumes, dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship in this breath-taking live concert spectacular.



You will be going Loco down in Acapulco as we take you back down memory lane with all the Motown classics from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and many many more.



Celebrate the sound of a generation and Reach Out for - The Magic of Motown!