About this show

Due to the new COVID-19 restrictions, the Royal Opera House will be closed to live audiences from Thursday 5 November. We will update you as soon as we have more information. Following the Company's celebrated return to their home stage in The Royal Ballet: Back on Stage, The Royal Ballet presents its first public performances with The Royal Ballet: Live - two special 75-minute programmes that will run without an interval, celebrating cherished works and modern classics from the repertory, each one concluding with a one-act ballet. The Royal Ballet: Live - Within the Golden Hour begins with a varied selection of excerpts and set pieces and concludes with Artistic Associate Christopher Wheeldon's ballet of shimmering beauty, Within the Golden Hour.