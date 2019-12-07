About this show

What is it... and where does it belong? The discovery of something mysterious and out of place is the starting point for this new family show. Experience a musical reimagining of Shaun Tan's beautifully illustrated book about a boy who helps a lost thing find its way home. In this enchanting collaboration between Candoco Dance Company and The Royal Opera, a cast of disabled and non-disabled singers, dancers and musicians, come together to tell a story about how we are all connected. Sung in English