About this show

Famed for their unique brand of quirky art pop, Sparks influence on today s music scene has never been stronger with bands queuing to pay homage to their theatrical mix of proto-punk , dance and New Wave sounds. From a band who bought us such classics as 'This town ain t big enough for the both of us', 'Beat the Clock' and 'Number one song in heaven', comes Sparks first live performance of the year and no doubt a roof raising experience to boot.