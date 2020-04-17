About this show

League Against Tedium - Absurdist comedy at its very best.

The comedian reprises his notorious alter ego, bedsit anarchist Alan Parker Urban Warrior. Once the most radical, now the only radical, Alan returns with the old gold, the old truths, and some new truths (based on the old truths). For over 35 years, Munnery has performed around the world, experimenting with and innovating the stand-up form. In the 1990s, his Alan Parker Urban Warrior character took the comedy circuit by storm, garnering Munnery his own BBC Radio 1 series, which Time Out called