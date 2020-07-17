About this show

Composer Matt Rogers's new opera takes its inspiration from a future hindered by overpopulation, to which a sci-fi angle brings an intriguing solution, and new problems of its own. This chamber piece follows Rogers's previous success The Virtues of Things (2015) and comes to the Linbury Theatre as the third Doctoral Composer-in-Residence collaboration between The Royal Opera and the Guildhall School of Music & Drama. She Described It to Death, a major new commission, is an intriguing opportunity to get up close to the contemporary - and possibly even the future. Sung in English.