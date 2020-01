About this show

Defiantly challenging homophobia and transphobia, OUT is a duet – a conversation between two bodies, carving out a new kind of space, reclaiming dancehall and celebrating Vogue culture amongst the bittersweet scent of oranges.

Embracing personal, political and cultural dissonance; this act of interdisciplinary self-expression smashes through normativity, summoning voices and re-enacting movements in an exhilarating mash-up of remembrance and re-invention.