About this show

The My First Ballet series brings young audiences their first taste of ballet through the magic of fairy tales, captivating music and beautiful dance. The ballets feature graduating dancers of outstanding potential from English National Ballet School in performances produced by English National Ballet.

The magician Rothbart has turned the princess Odette into a swan; only at night can she return to human form. Will Prince Siegfried be able to save her or will he fall for Rothbart's sorcery? Featuring choreography by Antonio Castilla, English National Ballet's Ballet Master and Repetiteur, this new version follows the familiar story from a different point of view. With a narrator to help the young audience follow the story, and a shortened version of Tchaikovsky's wonderful music, this is the perfect introduction to the magic of ballet, and a fantastic family day out.