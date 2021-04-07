About this show

Enjoy one of the most famous ballets of all time together, in this beautifully adapted new version for children aged three upwards.

The magician Rothbart has turned the princess Odette into a swan; only at night can she return to human form. Will Prince Siegfried be able to save her or will he fall for Rothbart’s sorcery?

With a narrator to help the young audience follow the story, and a shortened version of Tchaikovsky’s wonderful music, this is the perfect introduction to the magic of ballet, and a fantastic family day out.