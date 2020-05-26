About this show

25 years after legendary dance iconoclast Lloyd Newson (DV8 Physical Theatre) first dragged British pub culture kicking and yelling onto the stage, Rambert and Sadler's Wells present Newson's reworking of this "rare, rich, devastating, triumphant work of art" (Daily Telegraph). As pertinent now as it was when first staged in 1995, Enter Achilles wrestles with the notion of masculinity, through the funny, provocative and disturbing actions of eight men during an evening in a British pub. The critically acclaimed original production was made into an Emmy Award-winning film. It now returns to the stage with a new cast, selected by Newson, in his first collaboration with another company, the world-renowned Rambert.