We Are a Hearty Bearing wings made of sharp knives and shooting fireballs into the air, Emma Frankland tackles the current media fascination with trans lives and interrogates the controversial bio-technology of HRT. It's messy, it's on fire and it's politically-charged.

Hearty is the fifth and final solo show in Emma Frankland's None of Us is Yet a Robot project - a series of performances which have been a response to her gender transition and the politics surrounding trans identity over the past seven years.

