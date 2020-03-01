About this show

"Fidelio" is the name assumed by Leonore, whose innocent husband Florestan has been imprisoned without trial by a corrupt political regime. Her risky two-year search for him has led to her disguising herself as a political agent, and infiltrating the prison where she believes him to be incarcerated Her fears are justified, and she even finds herself digging his grave, prior to summary execution. The moving love-story of their apparently doomed reconciliation reaches heights of joy when an unexpected amnesty leads to his release, and her pardon form impersonation.

Sung in German with English surtitles