An evening of noh theatre presents the world premiere of an English play in the classical Japanese style Noh is a highly aesthetic form of theatre featuring dance, music and poetry. The evening opens with Takasago, a classical noh drama based on the legend of the twin pines of Sumiyoshi and Takasago, a story about love and longevity. Next, English noh drama Between the Stones explores how the healing power of gardens can turn the burden of grief into a celebration of life, friendship and love. Author Jannette Cheong and composer Richard Emmert were hailed by The Stage for their first collaboration at Southbank Centre in 2009:

Purcell Room