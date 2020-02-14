About this show

Founded in 2017 by Carlos Acosta and based in Havana, the company is made up of the best dancers Cuba has to offer who have trained in both ballet and contemporary dance styles.

Carlos Acosta's own dance company is drawn from the best of Cuba's dancers and performs a distinctive repertory that combines national and international flavours in technique, choreography and music. As a Sadler's Wells International Associate Company, Acosta Danza is no stranger to London, and on this occasion the company will be seen in a distinctive light through a programme of intimate works whose scale and mood is perfectly attuned to the performing space of the Linbury Theatre.