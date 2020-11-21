About this show

Since the beginning of time nature has migrated effortlessly, but when it comes to the human race it always seems more complicated. Through a series of six stories, by six writers from diverse backgrounds, Welsh National Opera explores migration from multiple angles: from the migration of birds to the sailing of The Mayflower 400 years ago; from the story of an Afro-Caribbean slave in Bristol to the experience of Indian doctors working in the NHS. Migrations is a hugely ambitious new opera by British composer Will Todd. An expanded WNO Orchestra is joined by a cast of 100 performers, including a gospel choir, Bollywood dancers and a children's chorus.

Sung in English with surtitles in English (and Welsh in some venues)