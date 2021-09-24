About this show

The Ultimate evening of Manchester United Legends with Brian Robson, Brian McClair and Andrew Cole on stage together hosted by Jed Stone. The evening will be full of entertainment and banter as you can well expect, so sit back and enjoy!

This evening will give you a full insight into their careers, from previous clubs, to walking out onto the pitch at Old Trafford. There will be stories from the Alex Ferguson era and from their time at the club. There will be limited opportunities for Meet and Greet pre show for photos. Don't miss out on your chance to be one of those... with Gold and Silver packages available.