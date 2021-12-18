About this show

Abba Reunion has been created by the original Director, Producer and Choreographer of the Award Winning Abbamania West End musical, and stars the original 'Frida' from the London cast! The show gives Abba fans, old and new, the opportunity to once again get together and re-live the addictive Abba phenomenum that swept the airwaves and discos during the 70s and 80s in this wonderfully feel good, party style tribute concert. From Waterloo to Dancing Queen, all of the hits are performed with an incredible attention to detail resulting in the perfect Abba look and sound. Superbly accurate harmony vocals and full live- band, combined with stunning replica costumes and excellent authentic choreography has produced one of the most requested tribute shows in the world today. This tribute concert continues to entertain and enthrall throughout the world and leaves fans asking the question..."Did we just see the Abba Reunion Concert that never was?"