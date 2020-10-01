Old friends and new worlds. We never need an excuse to play Beethoven's joyous Fourth Symphony, especially when it's paired with the piece that Beethoven admired more than any other - Mozart's moody and magnificent 24th Piano Concerto, with the dazzling Inon Barnatan playing his Liverpool debut. Meanwhile, it's a long way from Prague to California, but Bohuslav Martinu loved the sunshine and it shows. And before the Symphony, a Liverpool first: the haunting and beautiful Entr''acte by Pulitzer prizewinner Caroline Shaw.