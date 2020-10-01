About this show

Old friends and new worlds. We never need an excuse to play Beethoven's joyous Fourth Symphony, especially when it's paired with the piece that Beethoven admired more than any other - Mozart's moody and magnificent 24th Piano Concerto, with the dazzling Inon Barnatan playing his Liverpool debut. Meanwhile, it's a long way from Prague to California, but Bohuslav Martinu loved the sunshine and it shows. And before the Symphony, a Liverpool first: the haunting and beautiful Entr''acte by Pulitzer prizewinner Caroline Shaw.