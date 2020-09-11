About this show

On the Surface, We Smile is about the perception of people around us and the lengths we will go to, to hide the truth underneath. Jackson and Lisa are two best friends who comment on others around them including a victim of sex trafficking, a domestically violent couple, a family plagued by alcoholism, an unconventional relationship and a couple who have given up hope. The play is a gritty look at what is behind closed doors told through witty language and innovative story telling. The characters all flawed in their own devastatingly beautiful way are forced to relieve their trauma if only to help them understand how they got there in the first place.

This unapologetically striking play features physical theatre, live singing and raw performances from a talented cast.