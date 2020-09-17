About this show

A selection of melodies from shows.

Direct from its 5-star reviews at the Epstein Theatre, Bill Elms and Liverpool-based company Absolute Opera, presents a very special evening of the finest musical theatre, featuring International acclaimed artist Roy Locke (Phantom of the Opera, Australian Opera) as well as special guest direct from the West End, Olivia Brereton (Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables). Music Of The Night is a spectacular evening of songs and duets from the most popular and best loved West End and Broadway musicals, including Les Miserables, West Side Story, The Lion King and of course The Phantom Of The Opera.

This event takes place at St Luke's Bombed Out Church, Leece Street, Liverpool L1 2TR